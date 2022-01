Austin caught three of four targets for two yards during Sunday's 50-10 loss to the Patriots.

Austin finished third on the team in targets and second in receptions Sunday, but it didn't result in any worthwhile yardage. The 31-year-old predictably fell back to earth after posting 89 yards from scrimmage last week, and he'll enter Week 18 with 24 catches for 213 yards and one touchdown through 13 games this season.