Jaguars' Telvin Smith: 10 tackles in loss
Smith had 10 tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 40-7 loss to the Cowboys.
The Jaguars gave up 206 yards rushing to Ezekiel Elliott and the Cowboys, providing plenty of opportunities for Smith in the middle of the defense. The 27-year-old leads the team with 49 tackles (36 solo) and a sack through the first six games of the season.
More News
-
Jaguars' Telvin Smith: Double-digit tackles in Week 5•
-
Jaguars' Telvin Smith: Records eight tackles Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Telvin Smith: Ties for team lead in tackles•
-
Jaguars' Telvin Smith: Full speed Friday•
-
Jaguars' Telvin Smith: Remains limited Thursday•
-
Jaguars' Telvin Smith: Racks up seven tackles•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best Week 7 waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Cut your Raiders?
Week 6 brought us a blowout in London that has Heath Cummings wondering if we really need to...
-
Week 6 reactions, Week 7 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's games while keeping an eye...
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 6 contrarian plays
Everyone is playing Jameis Winston and Julio Jones this week. Heath Cummings had four guys...
-
LIVE: Week 6 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 6