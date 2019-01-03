Jaguars' Telvin Smith: Again reaches double-digit tackles

Smith had 10 tackles (eight solo) in Sunday's loss to the Texans and finished 2018 with 134 tackles, two interceptions, one sack, a forced fumble and one touchdown.

Smith was a consistent producer as he totaled less than six tackles only once and was in double-digits in six games. The 27-year-old has now led the Jaguars in tackles each of the last three years and has eclipsed 100 combined tackles in all five of his professional seasons. The 2014 fifth-round pick is signed with Jacksonville through 2021 and should be a solid IDP option once again next season.