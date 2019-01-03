Jaguars' Telvin Smith: Again reaches double-digit tackles
Smith had 10 tackles (eight solo) in Sunday's loss to the Texans and finished 2018 with 134 tackles, two interceptions, one sack, a forced fumble and one touchdown.
Smith was a consistent producer as he totaled less than six tackles only once and was in double-digits in six games. The 27-year-old has now led the Jaguars in tackles each of the last three years and has eclipsed 100 combined tackles in all five of his professional seasons. The 2014 fifth-round pick is signed with Jacksonville through 2021 and should be a solid IDP option once again next season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Playoff Challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg gives you rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays you...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks and lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Top Fantasy Football Wild Card rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Early look at our 2019 rankings
We're already looking ahead to 2019. Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings and Dave Richard give...
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...