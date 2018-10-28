Jaguars' Telvin Smith: Back on field
Smith (shoulder) returned to Sunday's game versus the Jaguars, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Smith didn't miss much time while recovering from a shoulder injury that required assistance to get him off the field. The fifth-year pro is a centerpiece of the Jaguars' defense with 57 tackles and one sack in the first seven game.
