Jaguars' Telvin Smith: Cleared to play
Smith (ankle) was removed from the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Steelers.
After missing Wednesday's practice with an unspecified ankle injury, Smith progressed to full-participant status by week's end and appears set to take on his usual workload Sunday.
