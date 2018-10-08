Jaguars' Telvin Smith: Double-digit tackles in Week 5

Smith recorded 13 tackles (eight solo) in Sunday's loss to Kansas City.

Smith's 13 tackles were his best of the season by a sizable margin. He's racked up 39 tackles through five weeks, putting him on pace with his previous seasons' average of 115 tackles. He and the Jaguars will look to bounce back with a win against the Cowboys in Week 6.

