Jaguars' Telvin Smith: Eight solo tackles Sunday

Smith racked up eight solo tackles and a sack against the Rams on Sunday.

Smith is now tied with Myles Jack for the team lead with 48 tackles (39 solo). He's coming off of three straight seasons with over 100 tackles, and he's right on track to continue that trend.

