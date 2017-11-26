Jaguars' Telvin Smith: Exits game with concussion
Smith was forced out of Sunday's game against the Cardinals with a concussion.
Prior to his exit from the contest, Smith had recorded seven total tackles. He'll now look to gain medical clearance to play in advance of next Sunday's game against the Colts.
