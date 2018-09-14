Jaguars' Telvin Smith: Full speed Friday
Smith (back) was a full participant in Friday's practice and will play Sunday against the Patriots.
Smith was a workhorse in Week 1, logging 71 defensive snaps and making seven tackles. He'll be tasked with slowing down a banged-up Patriots backfield, featuring Rex Burkhead (concussion), James White and Sony Michel (knee).
