Jaguars' Telvin Smith: Full speed Friday

Smith (back) was a full participant in Friday's practice and will play Sunday against the Patriots.

Smith was a workhorse in Week 1, logging 71 defensive snaps and making seven tackles. He'll be tasked with slowing down a banged-up Patriots backfield, featuring Rex Burkhead (concussion), James White and Sony Michel (knee).

