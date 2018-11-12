Jaguars' Telvin Smith: Grabs first interception

Smith had eight tackles (six solo) and recorded his first interception of the season in Sunday's loss to the Colts.

Smith continues to pace the defense in tackles and Sunday's interception was really the lone standout play for the Jaguars, as they registered only three tackles for a loss and no sacks Sunday. Things won't get any easier in Week 11 as the Steelers come to town fresh off a 52-point explosion against the Panthers.