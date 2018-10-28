Jaguars' Telvin Smith: Injures shoulder Sunday

Smith is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Eagles due to a shoulder injury, Tad Dickman reports.

An integral part of the middle of the Jags defense, Smith needed assistance to get the sideline, where the nature of the injury was honed in on. Entering Week 8 with 57 tackles (tied for 11th in the NFL), he'll leave London with just three more if he's unable to reenter the game.