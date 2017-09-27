Jaguars' Telvin Smith: Leads squad in tackles
Smith racked up seven solo tackles and recovered a fumble Sunday against the Ravens.
Smith was able to stand out and help shut down a Ravens' offense, which was looking for its third win, to just seven points. The 26-year-old weakside linebacker now has 15 tackles in the past two games and adds an interception to the resume, and his consistent full-time role bodes well for his IDP performance.
