Jaguars' Telvin Smith: Leads team in tackles

Smith recored nine tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's win over the Bills.

Smith has a team-leading 88 tackles through 11 games this season, putting him well on his way to 100 tackles for the fifth-straight season. He'll look to continue his strong play in Week 13, when the Jaguars take on the Colts.

