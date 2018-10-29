Jaguars' Telvin Smith: Leads team in tackles

Smith had eight tackles (six solo) and a fumble recovery in Sunday's loss to the Eagles in London.

Smith briefly exited Sunday's game with a shoulder injury, but that didn't prevent him from leading the Jaguars in tackles. At the mid-point of the season the 27-year-old has 65 tackles (49 solo) and a sack, putting him on pace for over 100 tackles, which he has achieved in each of his first four seasons in the league. Jacksonville enters their much-needed Week 9 bye on a four-game losing streak.