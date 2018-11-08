Jaguars' Telvin Smith: Limited in practice Thursday

Smith (shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Smith was a not listed on Jacksonville's injury report to begin the week, so it appears that he may have suffered a shoulder injury during practice. Until more information about Smith's availability is disclosed, he should be considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts. If Smith were to miss any time, Blair Brown would be expected to slot into the starting lineup.

