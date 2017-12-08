Jaguars' Telvin Smith: Listed as questionable

Smith (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Smith was a full practice participant Wednesday and Thursday, but the Jags will list him as questionable in case there's any setback with his concussion symptoms. He's on track to return from a one-game absence, likely pushing Paul Posluszny (groin) back to a part-time role. Smith is averaging 7.5 tackles per game and already has a career-high three interceptions.