Jaguars' Telvin Smith: Making progress with concussion

Smith (concussion) was a full practice participant Wednesday, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.

Smith's return to a full practice is the penultimate step in clearing the concussion protocol, putting him on track to gain final clearance from an independent neurologist prior to Sunday's game against the Seahawks. He was held out of Sunday's 30-10 win over the Colts, allowing Paul Posluszny to handle a three-down role while Blair Brown picked up a few snaps in the base defense. Coming off a 14-tackle, 1.5-sack performance, Posluszny will be an elite IDP play if Smith misses another game.