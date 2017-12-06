Jaguars' Telvin Smith: Making progress with concussion
Smith (concussion) was a full practice participant Wednesday, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.
Smith's return to a full practice is the penultimate step in clearing the concussion protocol, putting him on track to gain final clearance from an independent neurologist prior to Sunday's game against the Seahawks. He was held out of Sunday's 30-10 win over the Colts, allowing Paul Posluszny to handle a three-down role while Blair Brown picked up a few snaps in the base defense. Coming off a 14-tackle, 1.5-sack performance, Posluszny will be an elite IDP play if Smith misses another game.
More News
-
Jaguars' Telvin Smith: Remains in concussion protocol•
-
Jaguars' Telvin Smith: Set to sit Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Telvin Smith: Missing practice Wednesday•
-
Jaguars' Telvin Smith: Exits game with concussion•
-
Jaguars' Telvin Smith: Multiple takeaways in Week 11•
-
Jaguars' Telvin Smith: Signs four-year, $50M extension•
-
What You Missed: JuJu out, Ingram hurt
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
SportsLine: Sit Cam, start Kearse
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Best Week 14 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the first week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
Week 14 rest of season rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with championship dreams in mind, see where your...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you replacement options at tight end to help you deal with the loss of...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.