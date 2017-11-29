Jaguars' Telvin Smith: Missing practice Wednesday
Smith (concussion) isn't expected to take part in practice Wednesday, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
Smith remains in the concussion protocol after sustaining the head injury in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals. Given that he hasn't been given the green light for practice yet, it appears the linebacker still has several steps of the protocol to pass, putting his status for the Week 13 matchup with the Colts on murky ground. With 83 tackles, three interceptions, two fumble recoveries, a sack and a touchdown in 11 games this season, Smith has been one of the more valuable fantasy linebackers in IDP formats.
