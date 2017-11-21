Jaguars' Telvin Smith: Multiple takeaways in Week 11
Smith had an interception and recovered a fumble for a touchdown in Sunday's victory over Cleveland.
Smith had only five tackles (three solo), but more than made up for it with the takeaways. It's the 26-year-old second touchdown of the season and he remains just outside the top-10 in tackles with 76 (57 solo).
