Jaguars' Telvin Smith: Multiple takeaways in Week 11

Smith had an interception and recovered a fumble for a touchdown in Sunday's victory over Cleveland.

Smith had only five tackles (three solo), but more than made up for it with the takeaways. It's the 26-year-old second touchdown of the season and he remains just outside the top-10 in tackles with 76 (57 solo).

