Jaguars' Telvin Smith: Officially out Sunday

Smith (concussion) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

Smith will miss his second consecutive game, and the Jags will be without their three-time, triple-digit tacklers. With 83 tackles (63 solo) through 11 games, Smith is still within reach of posting over 100 tackles once he gets healthy. For now, Blair Brown and Paul Posluszny will log additional defensive snaps in Smith's absence.