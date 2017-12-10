Jaguars' Telvin Smith: Officially out Sunday
Smith (concussion) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
Smith will miss his second consecutive game, and the Jags will be without their three-time, triple-digit tacklers. With 83 tackles (63 solo) through 11 games, Smith is still within reach of posting over 100 tackles once he gets healthy. For now, Blair Brown and Paul Posluszny will log additional defensive snaps in Smith's absence.
More News
-
Jaguars' Telvin Smith: Seems unlikely to play Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Telvin Smith: Listed as questionable•
-
Jaguars' Telvin Smith: Making progress with concussion•
-
Jaguars' Telvin Smith: Remains in concussion protocol•
-
Jaguars' Telvin Smith: Set to sit Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Telvin Smith: Missing practice Wednesday•
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 14 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 14 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 14 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Jameis Winston and Giovani Bernard can help you fit in several stars this...
-
Fantasy football: Sit Cam, start Bernard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers and the Chargers turned around a nightmare 0-4 start and are rolling as the Redskins...