Jaguars' Telvin Smith: Once again leads Jags in tackles

Smith logged 13 tackles (11 solo) to lead the team in Sunday's loss to the Jets.

Smith made his presence felt in the contest, as it was his first double-digit tackle total of the season. The 26-year-old saw, along with four other teammates, saw all 70 defensive snaps on defense. He will look to carry his momentum into Week 5 against the Steelers.

