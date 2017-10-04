Jaguars' Telvin Smith: Once again leads Jags in tackles
Smith logged 13 tackles (11 solo) to lead the team in Sunday's loss to the Jets.
Smith made his presence felt in the contest, as it was his first double-digit tackle total of the season. The 26-year-old saw, along with four other teammates, saw all 70 defensive snaps on defense. He will look to carry his momentum into Week 5 against the Steelers.
More News
-
Jaguars' Telvin Smith: Leads squad in tackles•
-
Jaguars' Telvin Smith: Records first interception of season•
-
Jaguars' Telvin Smith: Set for another productive season•
-
Jaguars' Telvin Smith: Ruled out this week•
-
Jaguars' Telvin Smith: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Jaguars' Telvin Smith: Inactive in Week 16•
-
Rankings: Rodgers, Bell rule top
Get ready for Week 5 with a breakdown of our expert rankings for the upcoming slate of gam...
-
Week 5 WR Rankings
He hasn't been quite as explosive as expected, but our experts aren't close to giving up on...
-
Week 5 TE Rankings
Who are your top options at tight end? It's an ugly picture this week.
-
Week 5 QB Rankings
Check out our trio of experts' rankings for Week 5 at the QB position.
-
Week 5 RB Rankings
Check out our trio of experts' rankings for the running back position.
-
Waiver Wire: Tons of needs, options
Latavius Murray, Aaron Jones, Alex Collins and Alvin Kamara are the running backs to target...