Jaguars' Telvin Smith: Paces team with 10 tackles Sunday

Smith posted 10 total tackles Sunday in the Jaguars' 27-0 win over the Colts.

It was the third time in four games that Smith logged double-digit tackles, and he's made no fewer than seven stops in any contest since Week 1. In addition to the lofty tackle totals, Smith has notched two interceptions, a sack, a forced fumble and a touchdown this season, making him one of the top IDP producers at linebacker.