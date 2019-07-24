Jaguars' Telvin Smith: Placed on reserve/retired list

The Jaguars have placed Smith (personal) on their reserve/retired list, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Smith announced in May that he won't play football in 2019, taking some time away from the game to focus on his health and personal life. He still has the option to return at any time, but there hasn't been any suggestion he'll change his mind. Jake Ryan (knee) and Quincy Williams are the top candidates to replace Smith atop the depth chart at weak-side linebacker.