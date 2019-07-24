Jaguars' Telvin Smith: Placed on reserve/retired list
The Jaguars have placed Smith (personal) on their reserve/retired list, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Smith announced in May that he won't play football in 2019, taking some time away from the game to focus on his health and personal life. He still has the option to return at any time, but there hasn't been any suggestion he'll change his mind. Jake Ryan (knee) and Quincy Williams are the top candidates to replace Smith atop the depth chart at weak-side linebacker.
More News
-
Jaguars' Telvin Smith: Not playing in 2019•
-
Jaguars' Telvin Smith: Status with Jags murky•
-
Jaguars' Telvin Smith: Missing at voluntary workouts•
-
Jaguars' Telvin Smith: Again reaches double-digit tackles•
-
Jaguars' Telvin Smith: Scores pick-six in win•
-
Jaguars' Telvin Smith: Reaches double-digit tackles•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Building your perfect Fantasy roster
Jamey Eisenberg uses Average Draft Position data to build his perfect team from four different...
-
Heath Cummings Breakouts 2.0
Jameis Winston and Dalvin Cook have shown top-12 upside, and Heath Cummings says they'll do...
-
Fantasy Six Pack: Breakouts
Our team of analysts takes on six big questions about breakouts, giving their favorites, some...
-
2019 rankings, sleepers: Target Winston
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy football tiers: Mayfield rising
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Reviewing our 12-team PPR experts mock
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our 12-team PPR experts draft, featuring analysts from ESPN, Yahoo,...