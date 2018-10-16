Jaguars' Telvin Smith: Posts 10 tackles in loss

Smith had 10 tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 40-7 loss to the Cowboys.

The Jaguars gave up 206 yards rushing to Ezekiel Elliott and the Cowboys, providing plenty of opportunities for Smith in the middle of the defense. The 27-year-old leads the team with 49 tackles (36 solo) and a sack through the first six games of the season.

