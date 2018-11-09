Jaguars' Telvin Smith: Questionable for Sunday

Smith (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Smith was added to the injury report as a limited participant Thursday and was limited at Friday's practice as well. The fact the 27-year-old was still able to practice make him seem on track to play Sunday, and the Jaguars can ill afford to be without their leading tackler in this vital divisional matchup.