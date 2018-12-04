Jaguars' Telvin Smith: Racks up 12 tackles
Smith had 12 tackles (nine solo) and a forced fumble in Sunday's win over the Colts.
Smith forced the fumble midway through the second quarter, which helped lead to one of the Jaguars' two field goals, which was their only scoring of the afternoon. Jacksonville's defense took up its 2017 form Sunday with three sacks and two takeaways, as the 27-year-old continues to lead the group with 101 tackles (75 solo) through 12 games. Another divisional matchup against the Titans awaits Thursday.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Sneak Preview
Get a sneak peek at Dave Richard's Week 14 preview before waivers run.
-
Week 14 Big Questions
What are the biggest issues for Fantasy owners going into Week 14? Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard...
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
Week 13 streaming options
It's not a great week for streaming, unless you play on a site where Jaylen Samuels is eligible...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Week 13 was a bit of a mess for Fantasy players, and now we're left to pick up the pieces....
-
Week 13 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...