Jaguars' Telvin Smith: Racks up 12 tackles

Smith had 12 tackles (nine solo) and a forced fumble in Sunday's win over the Colts.

Smith forced the fumble midway through the second quarter, which helped lead to one of the Jaguars' two field goals, which was their only scoring of the afternoon. Jacksonville's defense took up its 2017 form Sunday with three sacks and two takeaways, as the 27-year-old continues to lead the group with 101 tackles (75 solo) through 12 games. Another divisional matchup against the Titans awaits Thursday.

