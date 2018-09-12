Jaguars' Telvin Smith: Racks up seven tackles
Smith finished Week 1 Sunday against the Giants with seven tackles (five solo).
Sunday's effort was a solid start for Smith, who has reached triple-digit tackles every year he's been in the league. He remains a viable IDP option at outside linebacker for a Jaguars defense that ranks among the best in the league and could have his work cut out for him next week against the Patriots and Tom Brady, who loves to utilize his tight ends and running backs in the passing game.
