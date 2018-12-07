Jaguars' Telvin Smith: Reaches double-digit tackles

Smith had 10 tackles (five solo) in Thursday's 30-9 loss at Tennessee.

Smith posted double-digit tackles for the third straight game but the Jaguars defense was eviscerated on the ground by Derrick Henry, allowing 238 yards on 17 carries. The 27-year-old has a good matchup against the Redskins in Week 15, as the team should be run-heavy with Mark Sanchez likely the starter at quarterback.

