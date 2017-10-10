Play

Jaguars' Telvin Smith: Reaches pay dirt in dominant victory

Smith found the end zone on a 28-yard interception return Sunday against the Steelers.

Smith logged 10 tackles (six solo) to go along with his pick-six. His score was the first of consecutive defensive touchdowns on back-to-back possessions in the third quarter. The 26-year-old was one of three Jaguars to play all 79 defensive snaps.

