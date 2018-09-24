Jaguars' Telvin Smith: Records eight tackles Sunday

Smith posted eight tackles (all solo), including a sack in Sunday's loss to Tennessee.

Despite the loss, Smith and the Jaguars' defense played well Sunday, holding the Titans to just nine points. Smith has never been prolific with sack numbers, recording just one sack per year the last two seasons. Getting the first sack of the year in Week 3 could be a sign he'll improve upon past performances in 2018.

