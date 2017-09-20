Jaguars' Telvin Smith: Records first interception of season
Smith tallied a team high eight tackles (six solo) to go along with his first interception of the season in Sunday's loss to the Titans.
Smith was one of the few bright spots in a tough matchup against an efficient Titans' offense. Although the defense struggled as a whole by giving up 37 points, the offense did not offer much help, as they consistently gifted the Titans with a short field to work with. Smith will look to carry his momentum into Sunday's battle with Baltimore in London.
