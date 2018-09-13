Jaguars' Telvin Smith: Remains limited Thursday
Smith is dealing with back injury and was a limited participant at Thursday's practice.
The severity of the injury remains unclear, but it has prevented Smith from practicing fully so this week. The 27-year-old's status for Week 2 will remain in questionable unless he is able to return as a full participant Friday.
