Jaguars' Telvin Smith: Removed from concussion protocol
Smith has been cleared from the league's concussion protocol, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official website reports.
Smith missed the last two games due to his head injury, but in addition to his protocol clearance he was not listed on the Jaguars' pre-practice injury report Wednesday, which puts him on track to return to action this week.
More News
-
Jaguars' Telvin Smith: Officially out Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Telvin Smith: Seems unlikely to play Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Telvin Smith: Listed as questionable•
-
Jaguars' Telvin Smith: Making progress with concussion•
-
Jaguars' Telvin Smith: Remains in concussion protocol•
-
Jaguars' Telvin Smith: Set to sit Sunday•
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Podcast: Ride Foles? Riddick?
We’ve got the best Waiver Wire options at each position as we get Fantasy owners set for their...
-
SportsLine: Sit Miller, start Riddick
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Best Week 15 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the second week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you quarterback options to replace the injured Carson Wentz, as well...
-
Week 15 Rest of Season rankings
You're THIS close to making your league's title game -- make sure your roster is as strong...