Jaguars' Telvin Smith: Removed from concussion protocol

Smith has been cleared from the league's concussion protocol, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official website reports.

Smith missed the last two games due to his head injury, but in addition to his protocol clearance he was not listed on the Jaguars' pre-practice injury report Wednesday, which puts him on track to return to action this week.

