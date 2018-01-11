Jaguars' Telvin Smith: Returns to practice
Smith (ankle) returned to practice in a limited capacity Thursday.
Smith seemingly injured his ankle in Sunday's wild-card victory over Buffalo and wasn't available to practice Wednesday. While it isn't clear if his status is legitimately in question for Sunday's tilt with Pittsburgh, Smith's level of participation in Friday's session should help clarify things.
