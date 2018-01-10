Jaguars' Telvin Smith: Scheduled to miss practice Wednesday

The Jaguars are expected to hold Smith out of practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.

There was no indication that Smith sustained an injury during Sunday's wild-card win over the Bills, so it's possible that his absence Wednesday is maintenance-related. In any case, Smith's status heading into this weekend's matchup with the Steelers should be ascertained based on what he's able to do in practices Thursday and Friday. If fellow linebacker Paul Posluszny (abdomen) is held out against Pittsburgh, Smith, who has typically played on the weak side this season, could see most of his reps at middle linebacker in the Jaguars' base defense.