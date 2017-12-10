Jaguars' Telvin Smith: Seems unlikely to play Sunday
Smith (concussion), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, is considered unlikely to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Smith was a full participant in practices Wednesday and Thursday before sitting out the entirety of Friday's session, hinting that he may have experienced some kind of setback with the concussion. Clarity on Smith's availability for Week 14 should come one way or another when the Jaguars release their inactive list 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:25 p.m. EST kickoff. If Smith is ruled out for a second straight contest, Blair Brown and Paul Posluszny would pick up added reps at linebacker at his expense.
