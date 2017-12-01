Jaguars' Telvin Smith: Set to sit Sunday
Smith (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Colts, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Smith didn't practice this week, and he still has to make up some ground to complete the league's concussion protocol. The fourth-year pro has 83 tackles (63 solo) one sack, five pass breakups and three interceptions so far this season, and it'll be interesting to see how the Jags react in their first game without this stud. Blair Brown and Lerentee McCray (hamstring) will fill in for the time being, with Brown receiving a majority of the snaps.
