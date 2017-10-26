Jaguars' Telvin Smith: Signs four-year, $50 million extension
The Jaguars signed Smith to a four-year, $50 million extension Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Smith, whose rookie contract expires at the end of the season, is now set to stay in Jacksonville through the 2021 campaign. He currently deserves the payday, too, considering he's sitting tied for seventh in the league in tackles (58) and is a key part of a Jaguars defense that's tied for tops in the league with only 15.7 points allowed per game. Signing him to an extension also allows the team the possibility to use next offseason's franchise tag on someone else, such as wide receiver Allen Robinson.
