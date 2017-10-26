Jaguars' Telvin Smith: Signs four-year, $50M extension

Smith signed a four-year, $50 million extension with the Jaguars on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Smith's rookie contract was set to expire at the end of the season, so the Jaguars were eager to hammer out a new deal for the linebacker, who is trending toward a fourth consecutive 100-plus tackle campaign to begin his career. He's tied for seventh in the league in stops (58) and is a key part of a Jaguars defense that's tied for tops in the NFL with only 15.7 points allowed per game. Signing Smith to an extension also affords the Jaguars the ability to use their franchise tag on someone else in the offseason, with wideout Allen Robinson (knee) believed to be one of the top candidates for that designation.