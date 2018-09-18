Jaguars' Telvin Smith: Ties for team lead in tackles

Smith had eight tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 31-20 win over the Patriots.

Smith played all 61 defensive snaps as the Jaguars held Tom Brady and the Patriots to 302 yards of offense. The 27-year-old now has 15 tackles (12 solo) through two weeks and has a good matchup against the run-heavy Titans in Week 3.

