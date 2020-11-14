site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jaguars' Terry Godwin: Bumps to active roster
RotoWire Staff
Nov 14, 2020
Jaguars elevated Godwin to the active roster Saturday.
NFL debut Sunday against the Packers. The 2019 seventh-round pick wasn't very productive for Georgia in college, posting a 22-373-3 line over 12 games in his senior year. He'll add depth at wide receiver because Laviska Shenault (hamstring) has been ruled out. More News
