Godwin inked a contract with the Jaguars on Thursday.

Godwin spent much of the 2019 season on the Jaguars' practice squad and earned another shot. Originally a seventh-round pick by Carolina in 2019, Godwin racked up 133 catches for 1,788 yards in his career at Georgia. He'll likely be battling for a spot on the active roster in 2020 during training camp.

