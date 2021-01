Godwin caught three of four targets for 32 yards during Sunday's 28-14 loss to the Colts.

The 24-year-old signed to the active roster over the weekend and had his first receptions of his NFL career in the finale. Godwin also appeared in two contests for Jacksonville earlier this year and failed to catch two targets. The 2019 seventh-round pick could remain with the Jags through the offseason but figures to be a longshot for the season-opening roster in 2021.