Campbell signed with the Jaguars on Thursday.
Campbell's signing comes one day after Jacksonville placed Shaquill Leonard (back) on IR. The 29-year-old was waived from injured reserve by the Chargers in September after playing in 16 games for them last season. He finished the 2021 season having recorded 40 tackles, four passes defensed, two forced fumbles, while also recovering one and scoring a defensive touchdown. Campbell will likely shore up the depth in the Jaguars secondary, although he could earn a bigger role as he adapts to his new team.