Jaguars' Tevaun Smith: Signing with Jacksonville
The Jaguars signed Smith to a reserve/future contract Monday, Mike Kaye of the First Coast News reports.
Smith, who went undrafted out of Iowa in 2016, spent time with both the Colts and Raiders in 2017 but didn't log a single snap with either team. While he boasts impressive speed and decent size for his position, Smith likely faces long odds of sticking on the Jaguars' active roster into the 2018 campaign.
