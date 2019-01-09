Jaguars' Thomas Rawls: Headed to Jacksonville
The Jaguars have signed Rawls, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The 25-year-old suited up for just one game for the Bengals in 2018, but he did show initial promise when he broke into the NFL with the Seahawks in 2015. Injuries have been an issue for Rawls, but assuming his health, he'll have an opportunity to carve out a depth role in the Jacksonville backfield in 2019, with T.J. Yeldon and Corey Grant both eligible for free agency this offseason.
