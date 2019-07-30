Jaguars' Thomas Rawls: Nursing hamstring injury
Rawls isn't expected to practice this week while he deals with a hamstring issue, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Since bursting onto the scene as a rookie in 2015 with Seattle -- taking 156 touches for 906 scrimmage yards and five total touchdowns -- Rawls has seen his numbers decrease. The 25-year-old appeared in one game with Cincinnati last season but was only on the field for two snaps on special teams. Rawls found himself buried on the Bengals' depth chart, being considered the No. 4 running back behind Joe Mixon, Giovani Bernard and Mark Walton. Rawls finds himself in a similar situation in Jacksonville, being listed as the No. 5 running back. Even though T.J. Yeldon and Corey Grant both departed the Jaguars, the team drafted Ryquell Armstead in addition to signing Alfred Blue and Benny Cunningham in the offseason to help back up Leonard Fournette. It's unclear how long the hamstring issue will sideline Rawls past this week, but it obviously doesn't help him in his journey for a roster spot and meaningful reps.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy: Great auction strategies
Patience and awareness are just two skills you'll need if you're going to come out of your...
-
How to identify breakout RB
Wouldn't it be great if we had one stat that could help identify sleepers, breakouts and busts...
-
Auction draft results: Different strokes
Holdouts, injuries and inexperience make several Fantasy Football running backs tough to gauge....
-
RB Preview: Busts
You want to know who to draft, but you need to know who not to draft. Our Fantasy team gives...
-
RB Preview: Breakouts
Want league-winning upside? Our Fantasy team gives you their favorite breakout picks to target...
-
RB Preview: Sleepers
Our Fantasy football team looks past the early rounds of the draft to give you their favorite...