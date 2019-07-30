Jaguars' Thomas Rawls: Nursing hamstring injury

Rawls isn't expected to practice this week while he deals with a hamstring issue, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Since bursting onto the scene as a rookie in 2015 with Seattle -- taking 156 touches for 906 scrimmage yards and five total touchdowns -- Rawls has seen his numbers decrease. The 25-year-old appeared in one game with Cincinnati last season but was only on the field for two snaps on special teams. Rawls found himself buried on the Bengals' depth chart, being considered the No. 4 running back behind Joe Mixon, Giovani Bernard and Mark Walton. Rawls finds himself in a similar situation in Jacksonville, being listed as the No. 5 running back. Even though T.J. Yeldon and Corey Grant both departed the Jaguars, the team drafted Ryquell Armstead in addition to signing Alfred Blue and Benny Cunningham in the offseason to help back up Leonard Fournette. It's unclear how long the hamstring issue will sideline Rawls past this week, but it obviously doesn't help him in his journey for a roster spot and meaningful reps.