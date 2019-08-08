Jaguars' Thomas Rawls: Out for first preseason game

Rawls (hamstring) will not suit up for Thursday's preseason game against the Bills, John Oehser of the team's official site reports.

Rawls has been hampered by a hamstring issue that has held him out from quite a bit of training camp work, so his absence isn't veteran-related. He's one of four running backs out for the game, so duties will be handed off to Alfred Blue, Ryquell Armstead and Devante Mays on Thursday.