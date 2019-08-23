Jaguars' Thomas Rawls: Sees minimal workload
Rawls rushed once for four yards and failed to catch his lone target in Thursday's preseason game against the Dolphins.
Rawls received the start in the second preseason game but totaled only 38 yards on 10 touches (10 carries and three catches), and he saw a heavily reduced workload Thursday. Leonard Fournette made his first appearance of the preseason and split carries with rookie Ryquell Armstead as the Jaguars finally gave their starting offense a look. Rawls was also out-snapped by 2017 seventh-round pick Devante Mays.
