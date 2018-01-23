Jaguars' Tim Cook: Signs with Jacksonville
Cook signed a reserve/future contract with the Jaguars on Tuesday.
After going undrafted out of Oregon State last spring, Cook latched on with Jacksonville and stuck with the team through the end of training camp before being cut loose. The 23-year-old will rejoin Jacksonville for its offseason program but faces similarly long odds to crack the roster in 2018.
